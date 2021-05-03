Bengal Results 2021: Mamata regains Matua’s mind, BJP pushes CAA Talbahana?

#Kolkata: Jangalmahal, North Bengal has been restored Along with her, Mamata Banerjee got back the minds of Matua voters Again, the Matuars put their trust in the grassroots

Preliminary analysis of the results shows that the Trinamool has won 53 of the 63 seats in the Matua-dominated state. In the northern 24 parganas where a large part of the Matuas live, the Trinamool has won 12 of the 18 Matua-affected constituencies. In South 24 Parganas, the ruling party has won 9 of the 9 Matua-affected seats. In Nadia, another district inhabited by Matua, the picture is a little different The BJP has won four of the seven seats in Matua, while the Trinamool has won four.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won by supporting these Matuas But despite overwhelming support, there was growing resentment among Matuas in the Centre’s Talbahana over the implementation of the citizenship law. The top leaders of the BJP got that flame in the election campaign So desperate to retain the support of the Matuas, Kailash Vijayavargiya and Mukul Rayra have repeatedly rushed to the Matua Thakurbari in Thakurnagar.

The BJP leaders did not make the mistake of trying to win the hearts of the Matuas again Even Amit Shah, desperate to get the Matuas’ attention, went to Thakurnagar and promised that the CAA would be implemented as soon as the Corona crisis was resolved. Narendra Modi paid homage to the birthplace of Harichand Tagore, the religious leader of the Matuas, in Bangladesh during the polls. On the contrary, Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly asked, what has the BJP done for the Matuas despite their support? Why is the CAA being delayed? At the same time, Mamata also gave statistics on what her government has done, including the distribution of land leases for the Matuas. The result of the vote may have had an effect