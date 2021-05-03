Bloody Bengal after the publication of the results, two lives! Road blockade at Nandigram

Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee won the historic election. Although he lost his seat in Nandigram, he defeated the BJP in the entire state. However, some in the political circles feared that political unrest would start soon after the release of the West Bengal Election Results 2021. That fear was not unfounded, so it was understood on the night of the announcement. Scattered clashes took place in different parts of the state last night. Among them, the incident of Kankurgachhi in Calcutta is fatal.

What happened in Kankurgachi? Allegedly, a BJP activist was beaten to death in Shitlatala Lane area of ​​Kankurgachhi on Sunday night. The 30-year-old BJP activist, identified as Abhijit Sarkar, was allegedly kicked out of his house and severely beaten. That is the presumption that the BJP worker died. Arrows of accusation against grassroots activists, supporters. Police have already launched an investigation.

A similar incident took place in Sonarpur of South 24 Parganas. The incident took place at Pratapnagar in Sonarpur South Assembly constituency. Locals complained that the area became heated after the results were announced. It is alleged that some people were beaten up for protesting against the tearing down of BJP flags. A local youth named Haran Adhikari was injured in the attack. He was rushed to Baruipur Sub-Divisional Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

On the other hand, since the announcement of the results of the polls on Sunday, there have been reports of clashes between political parties from various quarters. A BJP worker’s house was vandalized in Sukantnagar, allegations of occupying a party office at Patharghata in Newtown, and clashes between ISF and Trinamool escalated in several places in Bhangar. ISF has been accused of beating grassroots activists. Two were injured and admitted to hospital. By the way, ISF candidate Nowshad Siddiqui has won this time in Bhangar Kendra.

On the other hand, the Trinamool has been alleging fraud in the counting of votes in Nandigram since the defeat of Mamata Banerjee. Trinamool activists blocked the road at Garachakraberia Bhuta intersection in Nandigram this morning demanding recount. Due to which the traffic on Nandigram-Sonachura road was stopped. The commuters get in trouble. The blockade is going on in different places including Hazrakata, Kendhamari, Tengua, bus stand.