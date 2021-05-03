Corona’s hand in the BJP’s vote bank? At what point did the gap increase? Learn more … was coronavirus surge in Mid April a factor of massive defeat of BJP in Bengal– News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: Not just defeat. The Bharatiya Janata Party has faced a catastrophe in the historic elections of 2021 in Bengal. 200 is far, 100 and they could not touch. The Trinamool leader herself thanked the people of Bengal after the party’s landslide victory and said, “I did not expect to get so many seats.” Did the BJP really have such a big sinking future in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to strengthen the land in Bengal? The rift has started after the final result of the election. BJP central and state level leaders have also started reviewing.

The question is, is the BJP playing a bigger role in Bengal due to the increase in coronavirus infection? This is what some BJP leaders have demanded. Gil Verniers, an expert at the Trivedi Center for Political Data, seeks answers. Analyzing the preliminary data of the last three rounds of elections given by the Election Commission till 10:30 pm on Sunday, he pointed out such a possibility. The observations made by Gill Verniers are:

1) In terms of turnout in the eight-point election, the Trinamool is ahead of the BJP in every point.

2) But in the sixth, seventh and eighth points, the gap between the two teams has widened.

3) Trinamool got 47.8 percent votes in the sixth phase. The BJP held 36.4 percent of the vote.

4) In the seventh and eighth rounds, the Trinamool got 52 and 52.2 percent votes respectively. In those two rounds, the BJP bagged 32.7 per cent and 32.3 per cent votes respectively.

5) In the last two rounds, voting has taken place in South and North Kolkata. Where the BJP is traditionally weak. So it was expected that the BJP’s vote share would decrease there.

Did Covid had any effect on the BJP vote share in West Bengal? Not so simple … 1/11 – Gilles Verniers (gilkumar) May 2, 2021

Significantly, the last two rounds of Assembly polls did not take place in Kolkata alone. Maldah, Murshidabad, Birbhum and West Burdwan. As a result, can there be such a difference in votes only because of Kolkata? According to Gill’s statistics, out of the nine districts in the state that polled in the last three rounds, the grassroots vote in the Kolkata Puranigam area (11 constituencies in Kolkata) was 61.7 per cent. The BJP got 27.5 percent of the vote there. As a result, the difference between the votes of Trinamool and BJP is 33.2 percent. Corona was most influential in the state at that time in Calcutta. In Murshidabad, Malda, Birbhum and North Dinajpur, the gap between the two parties is quite wide. The rest of the districts, however, have had a rough time. From that information, there is at least some connection between Gill’s idea, the BJP vote and the coronavirus.

According to some political experts, corona infection was rampant in the country during the last three rounds of voting. Tragic pictures of cremation were spread in different parts of the country. The Trinamool’s campaign to fire the BJP government for that situation has probably worked.

In the Corona situation, on the other hand, other parties had already decided to cancel or shorten the political meeting. But at the very end, the BJP has walked that path. Even after the Election Commission’s directive, BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty’s meeting was marred by irregularities. Which has had a negative reaction in the public mind.

Again, due to the observation of some experts, Narendra Modi could not come to Bengal on April 23 and hold the proposed four meetings due to Corona. Corona held a virtual public meeting after the meeting. Some political analysts also feel that the dream of the BJP leaders to use the Modi-magic to blow the lotus in the last two rounds has not been fulfilled. On the other hand, there is no denying that there are many other factors at work behind such a huge margin of victory and defeat.