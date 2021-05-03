Deposed one day, today Mamata herself is disappointed to see left-wing assembly – News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee is going to form the government for the third time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have repeatedly campaigned in West Bengal and repeatedly said that the BJP would form a double-engine government in Bengal this time. In retaliation, Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly said that the Trinamool (TMC) will win a double century in this election, that is, more than 200 seats. Trinamool supremo has said that. The results of the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 show that the Trinamool won 214 seats and the Trinamool won 6 seats. The United Front (Sanjukta Morcha) has only one seat.

The CPIM-Congress-ISF alliance of these three was in full swing in this election. There has been a lot of discussion about the impact this alliance can have. Besides, hope was created in the minds of the people around CPIM. But the result is that the CPIM and the Congress are no longer getting a place in the assembly. Nowsad Siddiqui of ISF has won the only Bhangar assembly constituency from the United Front. The people of Bengal are going to see this first non-Congress assembly in independent India. And Mamata Banerjee herself is disappointed to see this leftless assembly.

At a press conference from Kalighat on Monday, Mamata also expressed frustration over the left-wing assembly. He was the one who overthrew the CPIM in 2011. After a long 34 years of left rule, change came under his leadership. But today he is also disappointed not to see the left of the opposition.

“Politically, there may be a left-Congress conflict. But I don’t want to see anyone as zero. It would have been better if some of them came. They are better than the BJP. But they are more inclined towards the BJP. They have sold themselves to the BJP,” she said.

Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly appealed to the Left to vote for the grassroots in the Assembly election campaign. He repeatedly said, “Vote to stop the BJP at the grassroots”. He also mocked the CPI-M’s alliance with the ISF.