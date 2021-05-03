JCB India pauses its manufacturing operations for 10 days due to rising cases of COVID-19

The country’s leading manufacturer of Earthmoving and Construction Equipment, JCB India has announced a 10 day pause across all its manufacturing facilities in India. The company has cited the rising number of COVID cases for this temporary suspension.

Mr Deepak Shetty, CEO and Managing Director of JCB India said,

“Due to an increase in the infection rate around us, the health and safety of our colleagues and their families has become even more important. We have decided to pause manufacturing operations for 10 days, starting 1st of May 2021. This is a precautionary measure and applies to all our manufacturing locations at Ballabgarh, Pune and Jaipur”

“Sufficient inventory levels have been built to support the demand for our products during this period. We do not foresee any challenges in the availability of JCB products for our customers in India or for our export markets. All our customer and dealer facing functions will operate normally, while adhering to local guidelines. There will be no disruption in product support for equipment being used by our customers due to this pause”

“JCB has a wide dealership network with over 700 outlets across India. We have invested significantly in digital technology across our operations. Today our customers can get door delivery for their Parts requirement if they place an order online or through our Mobile Application. Our advanced Telematics technology also helps customers manage their fleet and get alerts on Service, Operations and the Security of their machines on their mobile devices”

He further added.

“It is important to break the chain of the infection. Most of our employees in our offices are already working from home and this temporary pause of Manufacturing activities will further help in lowering the active number of cases in and around our Manufacturing Facilities.