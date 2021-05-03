May 3, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

JCB India pauses its manufacturing operations for 10 days due to rising cases of COVID-19

2 min read
5 mins ago admin

The country’s leading manufacturer of Earthmoving and Construction Equipment, JCB India has announced a 10 day pause across all its manufacturing facilities in India. The company has cited the rising number of COVID cases for this temporary suspension.

Mr Deepak Shetty, CEO and Managing Director of JCB India said,

“Due to an increase in the infection rate around us, the health and safety of our colleagues and their families has become even more important. We have decided to pause manufacturing operations for 10 days, starting 1st of May 2021. This is a precautionary measure and applies to all our manufacturing locations at Ballabgarh, Pune and Jaipur”

“Sufficient inventory levels have been built to support the demand for our products during this period. We do not foresee any challenges in the availability of JCB products for our customers in India or for our export markets. All our customer and dealer facing functions will operate normally, while adhering to local guidelines. There will be no disruption in product support for equipment being used by our customers due to this pause”

“JCB has a wide dealership network with over 700 outlets across India. We have invested significantly in digital technology across our operations. Today our customers can get door delivery for their Parts requirement if they place an order online or through our Mobile Application. Our advanced Telematics technology also helps customers manage their fleet and get alerts on Service, Operations and the Security of their machines on their mobile devices”

He further added.

“It is important to break the chain of the infection. Most of our employees in our offices are already working from home and this temporary pause of Manufacturing activities will further help in lowering the active number of cases in and around our Manufacturing Facilities.

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

MAKAUT, WB Aims to Improve the Quality of School Education Amidst the COVID Pandemic

17 mins ago admin
2 min read

Pamela is not named in the cocaine case, the Kolkata police submitted the chargesheet in 64 days

39 mins ago admin
2 min read

Partial lockdown is going on in the state! Long-distance buses affected, transport business at a loss Partial lockdown is hampering long distance bus transportation | coronavirus-latest-news

56 mins ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

2 min read

Arjun Kapoor’s emotional battle with obesity has us praising him harder than ever before

2 mins ago admin
2 min read

JCB India pauses its manufacturing operations for 10 days due to rising cases of COVID-19

5 mins ago admin
2 min read

Coca-Cola India pledges to help #StopTheSpread – Positively impacting over 10 lakh lives

8 mins ago admin
3 min read

WinZO gives complete exit to Hike through a $12MM share buyback

12 mins ago admin