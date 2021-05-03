May 3, 2021

Mamata-Dhankhar meeting at Raj Bhavan, resignation letter officially accepted, oath 5 May! Mamata Banerjee met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in Raj Bhawan this evening and submitted her resignation– News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is set to form a government for the third time with an absolute majority after winning 214 seats. Following the protocol, the Trinamool supremo resigned from the post of Chief Minister at Raj Bhavan on Monday evening. Besides exchanging courtesy with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, the details of the day and time of taking oath were also discussed in the evening meeting. Jagdeep Dhankhar’s wife was also present.

Mamata Banerjee has been invited to take oath as the Chief Minister on May 5. Similarly, Mamata will take oath at Raj Bhavan on May 5 at 10:45 am. The governor said in a tweet that he had requested the Trinamool leader to remain in office till he is sworn in.

It was already decided that Mamata would meet the Governor at 7 pm on that day He reached the palace like that Mamata Banerjee will be sworn in on May 5 at a meeting of the Trinamool Congress party on the same day. However, the event will be very small Mamata Banerjee’s first goal now is to take the oath of office as Chief Minister and focus on handling the situation. That is what the leader said.

Before Mamata Banerjee’s arrival, Perth Chatterjee and Subrata Boxi visited the Raj Bhavan and submitted the list of elected MLAs to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. The formation of the new government, the swearing in of the Chief Minister for the third time as well as the swearing-in ceremony were also discussed in detail with the Governor. There will be a ceremony, how many people will be invited, they can also be discussed





