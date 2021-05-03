Mamata Reacts on Modi: ‘This is not the first time I got a call from the Prime Minister’, courtesy of Modi

#Kolkata: Shortly after the results became clear, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted congratulations to him on Sunday night for his victory in Bengal. However, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is reluctant to give much importance to the Prime Minister’s tweet. On the contrary, he practically questioned the courtesy of the Prime Minister, saying, “This is the first time I have seen the Prime Minister not calling.”

In a tweet on Sunday, Narendra Modi congratulated Mamata and assured all possible help in the development of the state. Asked about the PM’s congratulatory message, Banerjee said, “Tweeting is not a big deal. This is the first time I have seen a Prime Minister not call Maybe he is busy with a bigger problem in the national interest We are not talking about that. “

However, despite not receiving a call from the Prime Minister, the leaders of several opposition political parties called Mamata Banerjee and greeted her. Sources said Mamata was also on the phone with Congress president Sonia Gandhi. The Chief Minister himself has said that the Trinamool will hold a victory rally at Brigade Maidan after the Corona problem. Political leaders from different parts of the country will also be invited there Because Mamata’s opposition to the BJP has once again created a strong wind of opposition forces uniting around the country. Although Mamata Banerjee is reluctant to think about it now His first priority is to handle the situation in any way