Meeting with the party in the afternoon, Mamata ‘winning’ at Raj Bhavan demanding formation of government in the evening

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee is set to become the Chief Minister for the third time with more than 200 seats in the West Bengal Election Results 2021. After that he informed, ‘This victory is the victory of the people of Bengal. But there will be no victory procession in Corona situation. If this increase of Kovid is cut, there will be a victory rally in the brigade. ‘ Mamata has repeatedly made it clear to her that her first task at the moment is to deal with the Corona situation in West Bengal. And for that he wants to use the whole grassroots. The Trinamool leader will hold a meeting on Monday with all the winning and losing candidates of the party. He will give the message of the next day from that virtual meeting this afternoon. After that, Mamata will go to Raj Bhavan at 7 pm to demand the formation of a government.

After the unexpected victory of the Trinamool, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar congratulated Mamata Banerjee and wrote, ‘I wish Mamata Banerjee’s party victory in the Assembly elections. Hon’ble Chief Minister will come to Raj Bhavan at 7 pm tomorrow to meet him. That Raj Bhavan Jatra is to demand the formation of the government.

Apart from Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Biplob Dev, the BJP leadership of almost the entire country was brought to Bengal. The BJP could not get a foothold in the grassroots vote bank in Bengal despite bringing in more than one star campaigner. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee showed ‘play’ with her broken leg. While Amit Shah repeatedly insisted that the BJP would come to power in Bengal with more than 200 seats, the Gerua camp had a total of six seats. On an average, the ruling party of Bengal got more than 48 percent votes.

In fact, on the one hand, like Modi-Shahra, on the other hand, Mamata Banerjee was a candidate in 294 seats in the state. “I am the candidate of 294 centers,” Mamata said at every election campaign meeting. Will you vote for me? ‘ In fact, the opposition was working against many candidates at the local level. Allegations of corruption were also rife. Mamata brought herself to the fore so that the image of the local leaders would not stand in the way of victory. The Trinamool leader took Bengal by storm by using her personal image. No matter how much the BJP puts Narendra Modi in front of him, the BJP has not been able to clarify who will be the Chief Minister. In other words, he could not make anyone equal to Mamata. In the final result of the vote, the Trinamool harvested the victory in the absence of the brand Mamata and the BJP’s face.