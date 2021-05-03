Shital Dassani wins the Glammonn Mrs India 2020 Award

Kolkata based Entrepreneur and Designer Mrs. Shital Dassani won the prestigious Glammonn Mrs. India 2020 Award along with the ‘Best Personality Title’ at the famous Glammonn Mrs India 2020 Award Ceremony. The Glammonn Mrs India 2020 Awards were recently held in Jaipur. She represented Kolkata in the Award Ceremony.

Shital Dassani is born and brought up in Kolkata and has done her schooling and graduation from Kolkata. Shital Dassani is blessed with two kids. Her life changed after winning at the Glammonn Mrs India Contest.

Shital Dassani said, “I am a self-motivated individual who never thought of going for such a contest. All of a sudden I saw on Instagram about the audition and went for that and got selected and went for the Finale and won the Award. I have got lifetime achievement and memories from there.”