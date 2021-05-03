May 3, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Shital Dassani wins the Glammonn Mrs India 2020 Award

1 min read
10 seconds ago admin

Kolkata based Entrepreneur and Designer Mrs. Shital Dassani won the prestigious Glammonn Mrs. India 2020 Award along with the ‘Best Personality Title’ at the famous Glammonn Mrs India 2020 Award Ceremony. The Glammonn Mrs India 2020 Awards were recently held in Jaipur. She represented Kolkata in the Award Ceremony.

Shital Dassani is born and brought up in Kolkata and has done her schooling and graduation from Kolkata. Shital Dassani is blessed with two kids. Her life changed after winning at the Glammonn Mrs India Contest.

Shital Dassani said, “I am a self-motivated individual who never thought of going for such a contest. All of a sudden I saw on Instagram about the audition and went for that and got selected and went for the Finale and won the Award. I have got lifetime achievement and memories from there.”

 

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

TACO BELL® LAUNCHES FIRST EVER GLOBAL CAMPAIGN, ALL WITH THE HELP OF THE MOON

4 mins ago admin
2 min read

Arjun Kapoor’s emotional battle with obesity has us praising him harder than ever before

6 mins ago admin
2 min read

Coca-Cola India pledges to help #StopTheSpread – Positively impacting over 10 lakh lives

12 mins ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

1 min read

Shital Dassani wins the Glammonn Mrs India 2020 Award

10 seconds ago admin
2 min read

TACO BELL® LAUNCHES FIRST EVER GLOBAL CAMPAIGN, ALL WITH THE HELP OF THE MOON

4 mins ago admin
2 min read

Arjun Kapoor’s emotional battle with obesity has us praising him harder than ever before

6 mins ago admin
2 min read

JCB India pauses its manufacturing operations for 10 days due to rising cases of COVID-19

9 mins ago admin