‘Going to the grassroots?’ In the video message of 43 minutes and 33 seconds, Shovon-Baishakhi clarified the ‘position’! Sovan Chatterjee and Baishakhi Banerjee posted a video discussing their political views and clarified whether they are joining TMC– News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: Trinamool Congress 7 came to power in Bengal for the third time Mamata Banerjee is again the Chief Minister for the next five years After the victory, Shovan Chatterjee and Baishakhi Bandyopadhyay congratulated the Trinamool Supremo. That is why writing started in the media Shovon-Baishakhi wants to return to the grassroots? Do they want to send a message to Mamata? Speculation about this started in different quarters This time they poured water on those speculations Posting a video message on Facebook, both of them said that they have no such intention

The video shows Shovan Chatterjee and Baishakhi Bandyopadhyay sitting side by side talking. Posting the video from his Twitter handle, Baishakhi wrote in the caption, “For the first time, Shovon and I thought of using this virtual platform to clear up some misconceptions that have spread in an electronic media today. The conversation was long but we both have a lot to say.” “I hope everyone will see it in the end and try to find out the truth from the horse’s mouth without concluding by watching the interview.”

At the beginning of the video message, Shovon and Baishakhi made it clear that congratulating Mamata was nothing but their political courtesy. In Baishakhi’s words, “I have congratulated Mamata in unequivocal language. But I did not want to give any message. I did not think of giving any message.” They claimed that Shovan had earlier told the leadership that the BJP was moving towards this result in the state.

Baishakhi lamented, “She knows this place like the palm of Shovan’s hand. She is completely ignored. No proposal has been heard. Candidates have been selected without any discussion. Despite Shovan being an observer, no opinion has been taken. So we will not embarrass the party.” Get out of the BJP. But I will be forever grateful to the BJP. They have given me such a great platform.

In the video, the same tone of accusation against BJP was heard in Shovon’s throat He said, “As an observer of the Kolkata zone, I will be able to make all the decisions. It was said that I have experience working as a landlord, I wanted to say the electoral system. Then it was obstructed, it was ignored. The context of 2019 Lok Sabha and 2021 Assembly is completely different. The boycott was a deliberate decision. “

In the detailed discussion of the day, the leader and his friend Baishakhi, who was once close to Mamata, also proposed to stand for Shovon’s vote. Protesting against the media coverage, Baishakhi said, “I told Shiv Prakash at that time not to take away active political life from Shovon. But the message was not answered. The Trinamool has nominated B or C grade leaders.” During his resignation, Baishakhi also sneered at Rajiv Banerjee’s picture of Mamata coming out. He said the people of Behala were insulted to see BJP star candidates Payal and Sravanti dancing with Trinamool candidate Madan Mitra on the day of the swing. Although the BJP relied on star candidates, it did not try to educate them politically, Baishakhi said in the video message.