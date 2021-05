কাল Forecast of Kalbaishakhi in South Bengal in next 48 hours. In the Gangetic districts of West Bengal, strong winds will blow at a speed of 50 to 60 kmph. Heavy rain forecast somewhere with thunderstorms. There will be heavy rains in Nadia, Murshidabad and North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore. Heavy rain is also expected in Kolkata. Storm rains are forecast in other districts of South Bengal.