Indications to return home? BJP candidate Prabir Ghoshal praised Mamata and Abhisekh and criticized BJP policies on his post result– News18 Beganli

#Uttarpara: After the defeat in the elections, Mamata Bandopadhyay, Abhisekh Bandopadhyay and Prabir Ghosal, the defeated BJP candidate from Uttarpara, praised the Trinamool government. He told reporters on the day that the development work initiated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had been conveyed to the people. Not only that, after the disaster of 2019, Abhishek Banerjee himself took up this task. And today the Trinamool Congress has got its result.

At the same time, Prabir Ghoshal also opened his mouth about the organizational weakness of his team. In this context, he said that it was a weakness that even the booth slip could not reach every person, and the BJP workers have failed to do so. This is the result of the fact that the people of Bengal accepted the appeal of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the campaign.

Prabir Ghoshal with Rajiv Bandyopadhyay, Kailash Vijayavargiya, Mukul Roy.

According to him, there is no point in denying that the entire BJP, including the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, had jumped in here, but the people have accepted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, which is why this result. Asked on the day, Mamata Banerjee called a press conference on Monday to welcome those who want to return to the party. Asked what his position was on the issue, Prabir said, “The biggest thing right now is to deal with the Corona situation. What the Chief Minister has said is now the first priority, then politics. In other words, the road to return home was not practically closed, as indicated by the Trinamool MLA of Uttarpara.

Incidentally, Prabir, who was a victim of party politics before the election, left the grassroots camp and joined hands with the BJP. But the people of the area did not take it well. At least the results of the assembly vote indicate that. It remains to be seen whether Prabir Ghoshals will return to the grassroots in the coming days, relying on the Trinamool leader’s message ‘Welcome to Dal Tyagira’.

Sujit Bhowmik