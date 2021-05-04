May 4, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Sravanti-Payels attack the city’s nati! Trinamool Kanchan roared against Tathagata – News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: In the campaign for West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Modi-Shah duo gave the message of forming a double engine government. But that dream has remained elusive. The Trinamool (TMC) is going to form the government after winning for the third time. The BJP has seen the face of defeat. Like the Trinamool, the BJP also fielded stars in its own party. But no one won except Hiran. BJP leader Tathagata Roy has attacked Srabanti Chatterjee, Payel Sarkar and Tanushree Chakraborty on social media for the loss. Trinamool Shibir’s winning star candidate Kanchan Mallick also opened his mouth in that context.

In the election, Behala was contesting from the east, Payal from the west, Sravanti from the west and Tanushree from Bankura. Just before the election started, the three heroines played with Trinamool leader Madan Mitra. They also took selfies and posted them together. After the incident, Tathagata became vocal in condemning the three heroines. Today, in the same context, he has attacked the three heroines as ‘city actresses’.

After the remarks of the veteran BJP leader, the winning candidate from Uttarpara, Kanchan Mallick, opened his mouth on behalf of the actresses of his film world and members of the opposition. He said that if he said anything about his acting career, he would be vocal regardless of the team. Kanchan wrote, “This remark made by a senior politician against my actress friends is really reprehensible.

On Tuesday, Tathagata vented his anger on the ‘Election Management Team’ for giving tickets to the actresses. He has thrown flat questions at Dilip Ghosh, Shiv Prakash, Kailash Vijay’s Arvind Menon. The BJP leader wrote on Facebook, “Payal, Sravanti, Tanushree and other city actresses have been squandering election money and taking selfies with Madan Mitra (who has become a lost ghost). Who gave them tickets? Why did they give them? Dilip-Kailash-Shivprakash-A Will the lords shed some light? “

State politics is already abuzz on social media surrounding this post of Tathagata. The problems that have started in the BJP’s inner circle are also coming to light by relying on this post.





