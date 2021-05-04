Today 4 lakh cove shields are coming to the state

#Kolkata: Today, a dose of 4 lakh Kovishield is coming to the state. However, this vaccine is coming for those over 45 years of age. The Center is sending a dose of four lakh vaccines for those above 45 years of age. These four lakh vaccines will enter this evening or night. But the state health department is not yet sure when the 18- to 45-year-olds will be vaccinated. However, the health department is in constant touch with the center.

On the other hand, Oxygen Parlor has been launched in Kolkata from May 1. Demand for this specialty has grown significantly as a result of recent corporate scandals. The state government is keeping an eye on the situation so that it is not difficult to get oxygen. Starting in the passing hall of Alipore, this oxygen parlor will have the facility to receive oxygen as per convenience.

However, the light of hope was found in the wailing! This time after five consecutive weeks the rate of corona infection is declining. There was an outcry throughout the country over the growing corona. Coronavirus infection has been rampant since the last week of March. Corona’s claws fell from house to house, printing all the records of all time. Finally, a glimmer of hope is shining in the minds of the people, the graph of corona infection is slowly going down. On April 30, the number of daily corona attacks in the country crossed 4 lakh. After that, the number of daily attacks decreased to 3,92,46 on May 1. On May 2, that number dropped to 3,8,148. And today, on May 3, the number has come down to 3 lakh 56 thousand 229 people. The number of victims has decreased by about 10 thousand. However, the number of daily deaths has increased slightly compared to Monday. A total of 3,418 people died in Corona on Monday, while 3,449 died on Tuesday. So far, the total number of corona cases in the country has exceeded 20 million. The worst affected states are Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Uttarakhand.