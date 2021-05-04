May 4, 2021

West Bengal post-poll violence: NCW takes suo motu cognisance of attacks on women

BJP leaders shared videos of the party office in Nandigram being ransacked as well as women supporters of the party being physically assaulted

A team of the National Commission for Women (NCW) headed by its chairperson, Rekha Sharma, will visit West Bengal to investigate attacks on women during the post-poll violence seen in the State.

Also read: PM Modi dials W.B. Governor, expresses anguish over law and order situation in State

A statement issued by the NCW said that it was taking suo motu cognisance of such attacks after videos were shared on Twitter of women being beaten up in Nandigram.

“The Commission is deeply perturbed and has viewed this incident seriously as it questions the safety and security of women in the State,” the statement added.

On May 3, BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya and Sambit Patra shared videos of the party office in Nandigram being ransacked as well as women supporters of the party being physically assaulted.

Also read: Six deaths in post-poll violence in Bengal: BJP

The Commission has also written to DGP West Bengal to investigate instances of violence and arrest the accused persons.



