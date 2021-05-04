‘Why are Payal-Parno-Sravantis candidates?’ BJP leader Tathagata Roy attacked BJP election management team for choosing tolly celebrities for assembly election candidates– News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: BJP leader Tathagata Roy has lashed out at the party’s central leadership and the ‘election management team’ for giving tickets to stars like Sravanti, Payal and Tanushree in the Bengal Assembly elections.

Gerua Shibir has lost in West Bengal by showing the dream of ‘real change’ in the Ekushey vote. They could not touch even one hundred by demanding 200 seats. Naturally, the leaders and cadres of the party from the top to the bottom have broken down. The Bharatiya Janata Party is analyzing the reasons behind the collapse of the party. The Delhi leadership is also looking into the reasons for the party’s push in Bengal. RSS is also coming to the meeting to analyze the reasons for the defeat. In such a context, Tathagata Roy threw flat questions at Dilip Ghosh, Shiv Prakash, Kailash Vijay and Arvind Menon. In a post on social media, he wanted to know directly why a group of tolly-stars were nominated by the party.

BJP’s three-star candidates Srabonti, Payal and Tanushree Chakraborty were seen celebrating Holi with Trinamool candidate Madan Mitra at a launch on the Ganges Day. There was a lot of noise about that. In this incident, Tathagat still made Payal-Sravanti. Referring to the incident, Tathagata wrote in a Facebook post, “Payal Sravanti Tanushree and other ‘city actresses’ have been squandering election money and taking selfies with Madan Mitra (who has become a ghost). Who gave them tickets? Why? Dilip?” -Kailash-Shivprakash-Arvind Prabhu will shed some light? “

His post has caused a stir in state politics. Because of this, the infighting of the state BJP has come to the fore again. It is to be noted that the star candidates of BJP have lost in this election. Political analysts believe that the way in which the wrong candidate has blamed the election for the party’s failure in the election has intensified the BJP’s internal fervor. The manner in which Dilip Ghosh, Shiv Prakash and Kailash attacked the victors while piercing the star candidates seems to be politically significant.