‘Bengal has voted to save the country this time’, Rahul-Lalu’s message ‘Opposition Leader’ Mamata

#Kolkata: The counting of votes is still pending. However, the Trinamool Congress has crossed the 200-seat mark. After counting 14 rounds of votes on behalf of the Election Commission, Mamata Banerjee is ahead of Shuvendu Adhikari in Nandigram by a margin of several thousand votes. However, the Trinamool Supremo has to be defeated in the end. But before that, greetings are coming from the opposition leaders of the whole country. Someone wrote ‘Banglar Baghini’, someone wrote ‘Didii parechen …’. After taking oath, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee thanked all the opposition leaders one by one.

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav tweeted congratulating the Trinamool leadership and Mamata Banerjee for defeating the BJP’s hate politics. On this day, Mamata thanked Akhilesh on behalf of the people of Bengal. Akhilesh wrote, ‘Congratulations to Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool leaders and activists for defeating the BJP’s hate politics in West Bengal. The people of Bengal have responded strongly to insulting a woman by calling her ‘Didi O Didi’.

Thank you @OmarAbdullah ji for your kind wishes. People of Bengal have shown the door to divisive politics in these elections. Peace and progress will continue to prosper here. https://t.co/tSkQ3Ld6SZ– Mamata Banerjee (aMamataOfficial) May 5, 2021

Thank you RahulGandhi ji for your warm wishes. People of Bengal have paved the way for the rest of the country. BJP’s politics of hatred shall be booted out of India very soon. https://t.co/vUc1lL3yCW– Mamata Banerjee (aMamataOfficial) May 5, 2021

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav greeted Mamata in a tweet, saying, “Congratulations to you. This is a historic victory against all adversity. I wish you good health. Thank you to the people of Bengal for not being distracted by the BJP’s controversial and divisive propaganda.” On this day, Mamata Palta wrote, “Bengal has voted to save India this time. Lalu Prasad ji, thank you. I wish you good health too.”

Bengal has voted this time to save India. I thank you laluprasadrjd on behalf of the people of Bengal for his best wishes. Praying for your good health too. https://t.co/nUpwUx83bT – Mamata Banerjee (aMamataOfficial) May 5, 2021

Mamata also congratulated MK Stalin for winning Tamil Nadu. Omar Abdullah also wrote in reply, ‘The people of Bengal have voted against partition this time. There will always be peace here. Thanking Rahul Gandhi, Mamata tweeted, ‘Bengal has shown the way to the rest of the country. He also thanked Arvind Kejriwal, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, Hemant Soren, Naveen Patnaik and Arvind Kejriwal one by one.

People of Bengal have voted for development and rejected the politics of divisiveness. On behalf of my people, dedicated party workers, I convey my regards to yadavakhilesh for his warm wishes. https://t.co/am5f6UzvgW – Mamata Banerjee (aMamataOfficial) May 5, 2021

Incidentally, Mamata Banerjee made her first public appearance at the end of Sunday’s announcement of the results, saying, “This election was very important for the whole country. We won that election with the blessings of the people. This election was a big challenge for me for the people of the whole country. So what is the target Delhi? Mamata did not rule out that possibility. But now the first thing to do is not to deal, he clarified. In fact, Mamata is now the main face of the country’s BJP opponents.

According to political circles, victory is a lot like opium addiction, which gives some people deadly energy. The election victory is the same for Mamata. He has also resisted the overall efforts of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Already, there are rumors that Mamata will replace Sonia Gandhi as UPA chairperson. In other words, Mamata is going to take the challenge of stopping the BJP at the all-India level by winning Bengal. Now the work of rolling in that salt is going on.