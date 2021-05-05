Dilip boycotted Mamata’s oath despite being invited! Missing Saurabh too, but why?

Kolkata: The invitation went to him out of courtesy. But BJP state president Dilip Ghosh did not attend Mamata Banerjee’s swearing-in ceremony for the third time as chief minister. Dilip was also invited along with BJP parliamentary party leader Manoj Tigger. However, he boycotted the event. But what is the reason for the boycott? According to Dilip, the BJP alleges that BJP workers are being killed and evicted in the ongoing violence in Bengal. That allegation has also come up in Dilip’s face. “Our workers are being attacked after the vote,” he said. That is why I will not go to the swearing-in ceremony. ‘

Incidentally, Dilip Ghosh has been vocal in attacking party workers since the day the results were announced. The BJP state president also lodged a complaint with the governor. Not only that, on Tuesday, Dilip also met BJP All India President JP Naddar with the affected workers. He also demanded that the swearing-in ceremony be postponed in view of the situation in the state. As a result, it was clear that Dilip Ghosh would not be present at today’s event.

Former Indian cricket captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was also invited. But he did not come. Yesterday, this year’s IPL was postponed indefinitely. According to sources, Saurabh is in Kolkata. Despite this, there is speculation as to why he did not attend the swearing-in ceremony of Mamata Banerjee.

Former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya was also invited. But Buddha Babu is almost bedridden due to a long illness. So he was sure not to come. But Left Front Chairman Biman Basu did not come even after receiving the invitation. Pradeep Bhattacharya, Adhir Chowdhury and Abdul Mannan were invited by the Congress. Only Pradeep Babu was present on the occasion.

Trinamool MPs Abhishek Banerjee, MLA Perth Chatterjee, Firhad Hakim, MP Dev, Subrata Bokshi and, of course, Trinamool voters Prashant Kishore were present on behalf of the Trinamool.