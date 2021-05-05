Free vaccine, increase in supply of remedicine, letter to PM with multiple petitions with oath – News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: Shortly after the Trinamool (TMC) won the assembly elections, supremo Mamata Banerjee said she was the first to focus on the covid 19 issue. He said that with the swearing in of the Chief Minister for the third time today, he will take the first step to deal with Corona. After that, Mamata wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the vaccine. As chief minister, he demanded that everyone be vaccinated for free.

In the letter, Mamata said to increase the supply of vaccine. In the letter, the state chief minister also reminded about last February 24. Mamata has repeatedly said in the election campaign that the state wanted to buy the vaccine with money but the Center did not give it. Reminding me of that, Mamata wrote, “You can remember that I wrote you a letter on February 24.” I said the state wants to buy vaccines. I tried to get free vaccinations for the people of the state. But still no answer. Now the crisis of hospital beds and oxygen, drugs, vaccines. So I am writing again.

The Chief Minister requested the Prime Minister to co-operate. Mamata has made a few more demands to the Center regarding the letter. Let’s take a look at them-

1) First of all, the Chief Minister has said to increase the supply of vaccines. The government has already allowed vaccinations above the age of 18. But there is no provision of ticker. He said that free vaccination can be done in the state quickly.

2) There is a shortage of medicines and remedial drugs in the corona epidemic. Mamata pleaded for the provision of essential medicines for all these corona to be expedited.

3) Oxygen deficiency has occurred due to increase in the rate of infection. And so the Chief Minister has demanded to fill the oxygen shortage. He spoke of a daily supply of 500 metric tons of oxygen.