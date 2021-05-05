“I will set a new precedent for the Center-State,” Kushali Mamata thanked Modi

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee was inaugurated as the Chief Minister of Bengal for the third time after Bidhan Chandra Roy and Jyoti Basu. In just three minutes, Mamata reached Navanne after a solemn swearing-in ceremony. There he was given a guard of honor by the police. After the ceremony, he reached the 14th floor office. At the same time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s greeting message was tweeted. After the results were released, Mamata Banerjee expressed her regret over the non-receipt of greetings from the Prime Minister. He said, ‘This is the first time no message has come from the Prime Minister. He is not busy. However, I did not think anything. After Mamata’s message, Modi tweeted, referring to Mamata, “Congratulations to Mamata Didi for taking the oath as Chief Minister of West Bengal.” The central government will do its utmost to help the people of West Bengal to develop and overcome the cowardly epidemic. And in response to Modi’s good wishes, Mamata Banerjee gave a tactical move.

Incidentally, Modi attacked Mamata by calling her ‘Didi, O Didi’ during the Bengal election campaign. There was a storm of criticism about that. After the unexpected collapse of the results, Modi did not send any greetings to Mamata. The Trinamool leader also joked about that. However, Modi tweeted Mamata soon after taking oath. There, however, she addressed him as ‘Mamta Didi’.

Thank you narendramodi ji for your wishes. I look forward to the Centre’s sustained support keeping the best interest of WB in mind. I extend my full cooperation & hope together we can fight this pandemic amid other challenges & set a new benchmark for Center-State relations. https://t.co/DORcTPb2UG – Mamata Banerjee (aMamataOfficial) May 5, 2021

In a counter tweet, Mamata wrote, ‘Thank you Narendra Modiji for your good wishes. I am looking forward to all the help from the Center for West Bengal. I will extend all cooperation on my part to prevent this epidemic and to set a new precedent of good relations between the two states. ”

According to political sources, the BJP campaigned against Mamata in this election, alleging non-cooperation with the Center and non-launch of the central project. Mamata also had counter-allegations about not paying the state dues. As a result, it is understood that the BJP’s allegations have not been substantiated. In this situation, informed sources think that Mamata’s coming to power is a tactical move to send a message of good relations between the Center and the state.