Local train services are being shut down in the state, the decision of the Chief Minister to stop Corona

On the day of taking oath against Belagam Corona, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee first of all directed to stop the movement of local trains. He told a press conference that the service would be closed indefinitely to prevent Kovid infection. However, road transport will continue, even if the metro service is running, it will be halved. According to the Chief Minister, free entry from outside the state will not be allowed for the time being.

The Chief Minister also said today-

Private companies have to do 50% per shift. Banks will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The situation will be reviewed every day