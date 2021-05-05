May 5, 2021

Mamata Banerjee announces new timings for markets Mamata announces new opening hours for gold jewelery shop in the afternoon – News18 Beganli

May 5, 2021


#Kolkata: The state government made some changes while keeping the shops and markets open Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on the day that the market would be open from 8 am to 10 am However, the market will be open from 5 pm to 6 pm

According to the guidelines issued by the state government a few days ago, the market will be open from 3 to 5 pm However, emergency services and grocery stores will not be covered

The chief minister said the government was also relaxing some rules on keeping gold jewelery shops open. Because opening shops from 8 to 10 in the morning was inconvenient for them According to the new guidelines, gold shops can be kept open from 12 noon to 3 pm

With the exception of this, all the directives issued by the state government on April 30, including the closure of shopping malls and cinema halls, remain unchanged, the chief minister said.



