Mamata Banerjee Covid Meeting: Corona-Meeting with Responsibility, Message to Increase Beds, Vaccination of All

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee did not waste a single minute taking oath as the Chief Minister. The Covid meeting, which began in his office in Navanne, was his first as chief minister for the third time. The district governors of all the districts were present at the co-meeting with Mamata Banerjee. He was the Health Secretary, Chief Secretary and Home Secretary. Besides, there were DGs and police commissioners, superintendents of different medical colleges and police commissioners.

The Chief Minister present at the meeting told the concerned officials that we have to give importance to Corona. Hospitals have to be monitored. It is important to see that all patients receive treatment. Oxygen supply must be maintained. The corpse should not be left lying for a long time.

The Chief Minister also warned about the funeral of the dead in Corona on this day. He said that the body should be buried immediately through the municipality.

After the meeting, Mamata Banerjee told reporters that the ICCU bed would be increased from 26,000 to 30,000. According to him, the state’s priority now is to ensure that the people of the state get the second dose of Corona Ticker. Expressing excitement in this regard, Mamata said today, I have asked for 30 million vaccines. I got one and a half crore. I wrote a letter to the Prime Minister asking for transparency.

Mamata said even today the industry is using oxygen. He also said that the vaccine will be given to transport, journalists and hawkers first. Even today he was heard saying that mask is compulsory. Be stern against those who do not use it.

On the first day of the responsibility, Mamata explained that she has no other thoughts but to deal with Corona for the time being.