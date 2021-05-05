Mamata Banerjee Oath: Mamata arrives at Raj Bhavan to take oath, with Abhishek- Prashant Kishore

Mamta 7 in Raj Bhavan

The swearing-in ceremony is supposed to be held at the Throne of Raj Bhavan

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee reached Raj Bhavan to take oath He is accompanied by Abhishek Banerjee and Prashant Kishore Apart from this, several top grassroots leaders from Hategona have reached Raj Bhavan A few grassroots leaders like Perth Chatterjee, Biman Banerjee, Subrata Mukherjee, Shatabdi Roy and Arup Biswas were present at the swearing in ceremony. The swearing-in ceremony is supposed to be held at the Throne of Raj Bhavan Details coming …