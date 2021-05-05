May 5, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Mamata Banerjee Oath: Mamata arrives at Raj Bhavan to take oath, with Abhishek- Prashant Kishore

1 min read
51 mins ago admin


Mamata Banerjee Oath: Mamata arrives at Raj Bhavan to take oath, with Abhishek- Prashant Kishore

Mamta 7 in Raj Bhavan

The swearing-in ceremony is supposed to be held at the Throne of Raj Bhavan

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee reached Raj Bhavan to take oath He is accompanied by Abhishek Banerjee and Prashant Kishore Apart from this, several top grassroots leaders from Hategona have reached Raj Bhavan A few grassroots leaders like Perth Chatterjee, Biman Banerjee, Subrata Mukherjee, Shatabdi Roy and Arup Biswas were present at the swearing in ceremony. The swearing-in ceremony is supposed to be held at the Throne of Raj Bhavan Details coming …

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Mamata Swearing in Ceremony: ‘I am Mamata Banerjee …’ Bidhan Roy-Jyoti Basu in one seat, hat trick of ‘Didi’!

28 mins ago admin
2 min read

‘Fire is burning in Bengal, please stop the violence’, tweeted Katar Arji Mithun – News18 Beganli

52 mins ago admin
2 min read

The center is not buying the state, on the day of Mamata’s oath, three and a half lakh covacins in the state?

1 hour ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

2 min read

Mamata Swearing in Ceremony: ‘I am Mamata Banerjee …’ Bidhan Roy-Jyoti Basu in one seat, hat trick of ‘Didi’!

28 mins ago admin
1 min read

Mamata Banerjee Oath: Mamata arrives at Raj Bhavan to take oath, with Abhishek- Prashant Kishore

51 mins ago admin
2 min read

‘Fire is burning in Bengal, please stop the violence’, tweeted Katar Arji Mithun – News18 Beganli

52 mins ago admin
2 min read

The center is not buying the state, on the day of Mamata’s oath, three and a half lakh covacins in the state?

1 hour ago admin