Mamata Banerjee: Violence is not a concession to anyone, it is a strong message with oath

#Kolkata: After taking oath for the third time as the Chief Minister, his first priority is to handle the situation And the second task will be to curb the post-election violence in the state After taking oath at Raj Bhavan, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made this clear He also gave a clear message that no one will be discounted if they are involved in violence

There is a high level meeting in Navanne at 12.30 pm on this day in Corona According to sources, after this, Mamata Banerjee will hold a meeting on the law and order situation in the state. After taking oath on this day, the Chief Minister said, “My first priority is to control Kovid.” A meeting has been called at 12:30 pm And my second task will be to stop the violence in the state I will tell everyone, stay calm But Bengal does not like unrest I will handle law and order from today I will not give any concessions to anyone who is in trouble.

In front of the Chief Minister, the Governor also raised the issue of post-vote violence across the state He requested the Chief Minister to take appropriate steps to stop the violence

In response, the Chief Minister said, “These three months, the police-administration was under the Election Commission.” Some political parties are committing more atrocities where they have won I will create a new set up For three months it was not No one will be vindictive to anyone. ‘