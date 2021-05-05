May 5, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Mamata Banerjee’s swearing-in to be low-key due to corona pandemic

1 min read
32 mins ago admin


The event is scheduled to be held at the Raj Bhavan at around 10.45 a m on May 5, TMC sources said

The swearing-in of Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee as Chief Minister at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday morning will be a low-key programme given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a government official said.

Invitations for the programme have been sent to her predecessor Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, leader of Opposition of the outgoing House Abdul Mannan and CPI(M) veteran leader Biman Bose, the official said on Tuesday.

Chief Ministers of other states and leaders of other political parties have not been invited for the programme keeping in mind the current COVID-19 situation in the country, he said.

“It has been decided to keep the oath-taking ceremony of Mamata Banerjee a very simple one because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ms. Banerjee will be the only leader who will be taking oath. The programme will be a very brief one,” he said.

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, poll strategist Prashant Kishor and party leader Firhad Hakim are likely to be present at the ceremony scheduled to be held at the Raj Bhavan at around 10.45 a m on May 5, TMC sources said.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has also been invited for the ceremony, the official said.

Soon after taking oath, Ms. Banerjee will go to the state secretariat ‘Nabanna’ where she will be given ‘guard of honour’ by Kolkata Police, sources said.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Plea in Supreme Court for deployment of Central forces in West Bengal

6 hours ago admin
1 min read

Violence in Bengal is unacceptable, says Congress

6 hours ago admin
2 min read

BJP veteran targets party over Bengal poll debacle

6 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

2 min read

Swearing-In-Ceremony: Mamata Banerjee to be sworn in as Bengal Chief Minister for third term today

30 mins ago admin
1 min read

Mamata Banerjee’s swearing-in to be low-key due to corona pandemic

32 mins ago admin
2 min read

Plea in Supreme Court for deployment of Central forces in West Bengal

6 hours ago admin
1 min read

Violence in Bengal is unacceptable, says Congress

6 hours ago admin