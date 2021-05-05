Mamata returns her ‘team’ with oath, brings Birendra-Javed back to old posts

#Kolkata: One on February 26, the other on March 9. The Election Commission removed Javed Shamim from the post of ADG Law and Order on February 26 and Birendra from the post of DG of State Police on March 9, shortly after taking over the responsibility of conducting polls in the state. Seeing this, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was furious. He had said in various meetings during the election campaign that he would reinstate the old police officers as soon as he came to power. And Mamata Banerjee kept that ‘word’ on the day she came to power with a huge seat and took oath. Javed Shamim was brought back to the post of ADG law and order on Wednesday, and as usual, the DG of the state police is Birendra. In other words, Mamata explained that she will work with her own ‘team’.

In a notification, on March 9, the commission removed Birendra and directed that he should not be kept in any post which is directly or indirectly related to the election. He was replaced by Nirjanayan Pandey. Nirjanayan has been sent to the fire service under the new instructions. The BJP had leveled allegations against Birendra. They allege that the DG of the state police is using the police force against the opposition at the behest of the ruling party. He was seen during several press conferences of the Chief Minister in Navanne. From those press conferences, the Chief Minister has made political attacks on the opposition.

On the other hand, the Election Commission removed Javed Shamim from the post of ADG Law and Order as soon as the polling day was announced. In his place, the post was given to DG Jagmohan. The Trinamool had alleged that the BJP may have a hand in the commission’s move. That Javed Shamim was also brought back to his old post on the same day.

A few days before the announcement of the vote, the post of Kolkata Police Commissioner was changed. Anuj Sharma was removed and Soumen Mitra was made CP of Kolkata. Anuj Sharma was removed to the post of ADG (CID). Siddhinath Gupta was transferred from ADG (CID) to ADG (South Bengal). Debashis Roy replaced Soumen Mitra in his old post of ADG (Training). He had earlier held the post of ADG (Armed Police). It remains to be seen whether Mamata will change the rest of the posts after the reshuffle of the DG and ADG of the state police.