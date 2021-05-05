Mamata Swearing in Ceremony: ‘I am Mamata Banerjee …’ Bidhan Roy-Jyoti Basu in one seat, hat trick of ‘Didi’!

Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee has been sworn in as Chief Minister for the third time. And at the same time he sat down with Bidhanchandra Roy and Jyoti Basu. After those two, Mamata Banerjee is the Chief Minister of Bengal who became the Chief Minister for the third time. At 10.14 am, Mamata Banerjee left her home in Kalighat to take oath as the Chief Minister for the third time. Arrive at Raj Bhavan shortly. Abhishek Banerjee is in the same car with Mamata.

Today’s swearing-in ceremony has been held in a concise and informal manner due to Kovid Atimari. It has been decided that other members of the cabinet will be sworn in later. A total of 50 guests were invited to the event. The list included former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. But he could not come because of physical illness. CBCI President Sourav Ganguly, a former captain of the Indian cricket team, was also on the list. But he did not come. On the other hand, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh also boycotted Mamata Banerjee’s swearing-in ceremony in protest of the ‘attack’ on party workers.

Mamata Banerjee takes oath as the Chief Minister of #WestBengal for a third consecutive term. She was administered the oath by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. pic.twitter.com/IXy05xNZPZ – ANI ()ANI) May 5, 2021

State Chief Secretary Alapana Banerjee read out the motion at 10.45 am. After that, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar administered the oath to Mamata Banerjee. Left Front Chairman Biman Basu was also absent from the function. However, Pradeep Bhattacharya was present on behalf of the Congress. However, Abdul Mannan did not come.

After taking oath, the Chief Minister said, ‘Thank you all. Our first task is to control Kovid. There is a meeting today. I will let you know today what the decision was. ‘ “I will appeal to all political parties, no one will cause unrest,” he said in the wake of the post-fruit violence in the state. Keep the peace. And from today I will see the law and order. If I understand that strict measures have to be taken, then I will not hesitate to take it. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also congratulated the Chief Minister.