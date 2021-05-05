Mamata sworn-in as Bengal CM for third time

Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee was on Wednesday sworn in as the Chief Minister of West Bengal. She was administered oath of office by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. This is the third time in a row that Ms Banerjee assumed office of Chief Minister of West Bengal.

In the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly Election, the Trinamool Congress won 213 Assembly seats in the 294-member State Assembly. The party vote share was also at an all-time high at 47.9 %. The elected TMC legislators had unanimously elected Ms Banerjee as leader

“ I want to thank all the people of the State, Maa, Maati Manus of West Bengal. There were many in the country and across the world whose eyes were on West Bengal,” she said after being sworn in as the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Mamata appeals for peace

Ms Banerjee said that her priority will be first priority will be to contain COVID crisis. The Chief Minister also appealed for peace and ending post poll violence.

“I will appeal all political parties to maintain peace. Take proper care that there is no violence. West Bengal does not like violence, and I do not support violence,” she said. Ms Banerjee added that for three months the administration was working as per instructions of Election Commission and some inefficiency has crept in. “ I will make a new set up,” she said, indicating at bureaucratic reshuffle.

Governor Dhankhar expressed hope that governance in the State “will be according to Constitution and as per rule of law”. Describing the Chief Minister as her younger sister he said that it is not very often that one is elected Chief Minister for the third time in a row. The Governor also urged the Chief Minister to take steps to contain the post-election violence.

“Post poll violence is antithetical to democracy,” he said, adding that Chief Minister will take steps to “assure that those who are hurt ( in the violence) relief is reached out an urgent basis”. Mr Dhankhar also advised Ms Banerjee to heed to the principles of “cooperative federalism” . The Chief Minister left for State Secretariat (Nabanna Building) after the swearing in ceremony.

The swearing in ceremony which was held at 10.45 was a brief event keeping in mind the restrictions due to outbreak of COVID -19 pandemic. Only 50 guests were allowed for the ceremony. No other minister was sworn in at the event today. The guest list included key Trinamool Congress leaders, including MP Abhishek Banerjee and poll strategist Prashant Kishore. Former Speaker of West Bengal Assembly Biman Banerjee, TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee senior leaders like Subrata Mukherjee and Saugata Roy were present at the event.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh did not participate in the event to participate to protest against the post-election violence on the party supporters.