Mamata to Guard of Honor, Hawaii Chat again in Navanne – News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: The end of the long wait. After taking oath at the Raj Bhavan, Mamata Banerjee reached Navanne for the third time to take charge as the Chief Minister. It was 11:11 on the clock. Just as the swearing-in ceremony was shortened, so was the Guard of Ceremony in the whole hall. Mamata Banerjee took the elevator to the 14th floor of the program. He will hold a special corona meeting here shortly. Can make several important decisions. The meeting will be attended by district governors of different districts, chief health officers, health department officials.

Saren Mamata, who was sworn in at exactly three minutes, said, “Mother of Bengal, I salute the people.” Many people around the world were watching the election. The first priority is not coping. Keep the peace. I am for peace. But I will not hesitate to take action. After Bidhan Chandra Roy and Jyoti Basu, Mamata is becoming the Chief Minister for the third time.

