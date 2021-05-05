Message of relief, moderate to heavy rains forecast in several districts including Kolkata – News18 English

Chance of rain on Wednesday. Heavy rains are still forecast in several districts of North and South Bengal. Rainfall in the last 24 hours has caused the temperature to drop a lot. The weather is relaxed across the state as the temperature is below normal. The temperature dropped below normal yesterday due to the impact of storms and rains across the state. On Tuesday, the minimum temperature dropped 5 degrees below normal to 21.2 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature dropped 6 degrees below normal to 29.5 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature this morning was 24.5 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal.