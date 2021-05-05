May 5, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Message of relief, moderate to heavy rains forecast in several districts including Kolkata – News18 English

1 min read
21 mins ago admin


Chance of rain on Wednesday. Heavy rains are still forecast in several districts of North and South Bengal. Rainfall in the last 24 hours has caused the temperature to drop a lot. The weather is relaxed across the state as the temperature is below normal. The temperature dropped below normal yesterday due to the impact of storms and rains across the state. On Tuesday, the minimum temperature dropped 5 degrees below normal to 21.2 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature dropped 6 degrees below normal to 29.5 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature this morning was 24.5 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal.





Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Swearing-In-Ceremony: Mamata Banerjee to be sworn in as Bengal Chief Minister for third term today

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Sravanti-Payels attack the city’s nati! Trinamool Kanchan roared against Tathagata – News18 Beganli

12 hours ago admin
3 min read

‘Going to the grassroots?’ In the video message of 43 minutes and 33 seconds, Shovon-Baishakhi clarified the ‘position’! Sovan Chatterjee and Baishakhi Banerjee posted a video discussing their political views and clarified whether they are joining TMC– News18 Beganli

13 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

1 min read

Message of relief, moderate to heavy rains forecast in several districts including Kolkata – News18 English

21 mins ago admin
2 min read

Swearing-In-Ceremony: Mamata Banerjee to be sworn in as Bengal Chief Minister for third term today

2 hours ago admin
1 min read

Mamata Banerjee’s swearing-in to be low-key due to corona pandemic

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Plea in Supreme Court for deployment of Central forces in West Bengal

7 hours ago admin