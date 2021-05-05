On the first day of the third innings, after the meeting, Mamata visited the hospital

#Kolkata: One activity after another after taking oath as the Chief Minister. The first was the Covid meeting, and from there the press conference announced several new restrictions. After all this, Mamata Bandopadhyay went straight to the hospital. Today, on the day he was sworn in as the Chief Minister, he first went to Shambhunath Pandit Hospital and later to the Police Hospital. He was accompanied by Firhad Hakim and Calcutta Police Commissioner Somen Mitra.

Sources said that the beds are increasing in both the hospitals to handle the situation. Police Commissioner Somen Mitra said there were plans to set up a 300-bed oxygen parlor. Medica would work jointly on the initiative. Police, their families, ordinary people can be admitted here if the bed is empty.

Mamata Banerjee was sworn in at exactly three minutes. A few people were invited because of Corona. Upon entering Navanne, he was given a guard of honor. The Chief Minister went straight to his work place on the 14th floor. Corona had a meeting with the health secretary and the chief secretaries about the situation. After that, he informed about several important decisions in the press conference. According to the decision of the Chief Minister, the railway service will be closed from tomorrow. Metro and other government transport are also being reduced. Besides, the bank is open till 2 pm. Hospitals are Mamata’s destination with these announcements.

In other words, Mamata Banerjee explained that she has only one headache for the time being, as if dealing with a cowardly situation. Mamata herself said so. Besides, he has also been active in restoring peace and order with responsibility. There have been important police reshuffles. Today again Birendra is the DG. Javed Shamim was brought to the post of ADG law and order. Mamata started the new innings. For the time being, the newly elected Chief Minister can deal with Corona very quickly.