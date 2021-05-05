PM Modi congratulates Mamata Banerjee: Mamata Banerjee congratulates ‘Didi’ for third time

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee has been inaugurated as the Chief Minister for the third time. After a three-minute swearing-in ceremony, he arrived at the 14th floor of the office in a neat manner for the Guard of Honor Coveid situation in Navanne. And at the same time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted. Narendra Modi congratulates Mamata Banerjee for the new innings, Narendra Modi is seen calling her Didi in the tweet.

Congratulations to Mamata Didi on taking oath as West Bengal’s Chief Minister. AMamataOfficial – Narendra Modi (arenarendramodi) May 5, 2021

Narendra Modi and Amit Shahra took this year’s eight-point election of Bengal as a challenge. In the last three months, they have taken the state by storm. In the ensuing war, Mamata has faced them almost alone. The companion was a wheelchair, the only helicopter. Mamata Banerjee had the last laugh in that fight. The verdict of the people of the state has made it clear that Bengal wants its own daughter – this slogan has been in their minds. On the other hand, Didi and Didi used to play Modi tunes when they came to campaign in Bengal …. The result of the vote also showed that the Bengalis did not like this slogan.

As soon as Mamata’s victory was confirmed, good wishes started coming from all over the country for her. Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejaswi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Arvind Kejriwal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted greetings. Mamata, however, said in a tone of mild reprimand, “This is the first time I have seen a Prime Minister not call to greet.”

The law and order problem in the state started as soon as the results of the vote came out. The Prime Minister sought this from the Governor. From the swearing-in ceremony today, Mamata made it clear that her priority now is to deal with the cowardly situation and restore law and order. He will also hold a special meeting today to address the situation. On the other hand, there is a possibility of reshuffling the police level with responsibility. From the stage, Mamata said, “Keep the peace. I am for peace. Bengal does not like unrest. If there is unrest, no matter which party you belong to, I will not hesitate to take action.”