State government stops local train movement for 14 days The state closed the local for 14 days, understanding the situation, the next order – News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: The state government has banned local trains for 14 days, not indefinitely. This is stated in the guidelines issued by Navanna on this day regarding the closure of local trains. After 14 days, the situation will be examined and the next decision will be taken

On the same day at noon, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that local train services would be closed from tomorrow, Thursday. However, the Chief Minister did not mention for how long the decision was taken

The Eastern and South Eastern Railways have already informed that all local train services will be suspended from tomorrow as per the state guidelines. Only staff special, parcel train and freight train will run However, it is not yet clear whether the state government employees involved in the emergency services will be able to travel in the special train for railway workers.

Not only local trains will be stopped, but also metro and public transport will be halved from tomorrow, the chief minister said.