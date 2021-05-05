Suvendu Adhikari: Even after winning Nandigram, the pressure is increasing.

Shuvendur is under increasing pressure

Tamluk: He has won, but the team has had miserable results. So the pressure of Shuvendu Adhikari is not less now. The biggest thing is that the BJP has lost unexpectedly in East Midnapore despite losing to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram. Shuvendu’s demand in the election campaign was not met. In this situation, keeping the team in his own district is now a big challenge for Shuvendu. And after the landslide victory for the Trinamool in the state, there is already a possibility of a split in the BJP. In fact, it has already begun. BJP leader Divakar Jana resigned from the BJP soon after the results of the vote. He is known to be close to Shuvendu Adhikari. It is learned that he was the president of Shahid Matangini Panchayat Samiti of Tamluk. Although he left the BJP, he has not yet joined any party. For now, Divakar Babu has shown the reason for his illness as the reason for leaving the team. He then submitted his resignation to the sub-divisional ruler. However, the grassroots leadership of the district has not stopped mocking the issue already. According to them, it is not an illness, but Divakar resigned after losing the election. On Tuesday, Barakpur BJP MP Arjun Singh also raised the possibility of resigning from his post. Arjun commented that the workers should resign if they could not be saved from the ensuing violence. This time, the departure of Shuvendu-close leader BJP is especially significant. The top leadership of the BJP is also thinking of splitting the party. And that is why BJP state president Dilip Ghosh administered the ‘oath’ to the winning MLAs at the party’s state headquarters on this day. BJP All India President JP Nadda was also present there. He also gave the message to keep the team tied. Political violence was one of the issues in the BJP’s campaign for the Assembly polls in Bengal. The BJP’s central leadership has already devised a strategy to keep that issue alive and increase pressure on the ruling party. Several districts in the state are already ‘hot’ in post-poll violence. They have taken up a program of protest all over the country today. But the way the BJP has broken the grassroots before the polls and filled the party, it remains to be seen whether it will boomerang this time after the results are released.