Swearing-In-Ceremony: Mamata Banerjee to be sworn in as Bengal Chief Minister for third term today

#Kolkata: Double century again. Back to power. I swear. Mamata Banerjee will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bengal for the third time on Wednesday. The swearing-in ceremony was held at Red Road in 2016. This time for Kovid in the palace without any style. Mamata will take oath alone on this day. The message of the party leader is to stay by the side of the locals in the corona situation of the winning candidates.

Mamata’s oath at 10:45 this morning. Informal ceremony in covid situation. Invited Buddhadev Bhattacharya, Dilip Ghosh, Adhir Chowdhury, Abdul Mannan. Sourav Ganguly has been invited to take oath.

Oath of MLAs from 6th Protem Speaker Subrata Mukherjee will administer oath to the newly elected MLAs. Later Biman Banerjee will be the speaker.

After the victory, Mamata Banerjee first sat in a meeting with the winning candidates of the party on Monday. On the first day he gave the message to stand by the people. Mamata’s instructions to the newly elected MLAs, everyone should be responsible Do not leave the area under any circumstances. Keep track of the locals. Extend a helping hand First of all, now it is time to deal with Kovid The Trinamool leader also directed to maintain peace in the area

After the swearing in, the Chief Minister will go to Navanne. Nilbari has been transformed. The Chief Minister will be given a guard of honor. Mamata Banerjee’s meeting with Navidne Kovid. Give new guidelines. The meeting also discussed the work to be stopped for voting.

After the victory, now there is speculation surrounding the ministry. Mamata also conveyed the message that no one should be dissatisfied if there is no name in the list of ministers. He went to the palace in the evening to discuss the oath.