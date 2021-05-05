The first goal is not control, Mamata took an oath in an emergency meeting in Navanne today

#Kolkata: Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bengal for the third time on Wednesday. Shortly after the unexpectedly good results in the Bengal polls, Mamata said that the swearing-in ceremony would be held in a concise and informal manner this time due to the emergency situation. That’s the way it is. At the same time, in the words of the Trinamool leader, ‘Now the first task is to control the Kovid.’ Similarly, after taking oath on this day, the Chief Minister will go to Navanne and take the guard of honor of the police. After that he was supposed to sit in an emergency meeting regarding Kovid.

According to Raj Bhavan sources, only Mamata Banerjee will be sworn in as the Chief Minister on Wednesday. The rest of the cabinet members will be sworn in later. As far as news is concerned, a total of 50 guests have been invited to today’s swearing-in ceremony. The list includes former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, as well as former Indian cricket captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. Buddhadeva, however, is now completely under house arrest and bedridden due to illness. He could not even go to the polls. It goes without saying that he is not likely to be present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Also among the invited guests were eminent physician Sukumar Mukherjee, General Secretary of Ramakrishna Math and Mission Swami Subirananda, General Secretary of Bharat Sebashram Sangha Swami Bishwatmananda and Vice Chancellor of St. Xavier’s University Felix Raj. Mamata also showed political courtesy in the list of invitees. Left Front Chairman Biman Basu, Assembly Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay, outgoing BJP parliamentary party leader Manoj Tigga, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh and Congress MP Pradeep Bhattacharya have also been invited for the swearing-in ceremony. Significantly, MP Abhishek Banerjee and Prashant Kishore, a voter who played an effective role in the Trinamool victory, will also be present at the Raj Bhavan function. Today’s event will be very neat.

After that Mamata will go to Navanne. There he will be given a guard of honor by the police. As soon as it is over, he is supposed to have a cowardly meeting with the top administrative officials. In fact, Mamata has already met the Chief Secretary, DG of State Police and the Mayor of Kolkata to discuss the situation in Corona. It remains to be seen whether the Chief Minister will take any significant decision on the Corona situation in the state from today’s meeting.