‘Before the vote, he said he would give 16,000 to the farmers, now give it!’ Mamata’s letter to Modi

#Kolkata: The fierce battle of Bangabhote is over. The BJP’s demand for 200 seats has been squandered on Bengal soil. Mamata Banerjee has become the Chief Minister of Bengal for the third time with a huge number of seats. And one of the BJP’s allegations against Mamata during the polls was that the central projects were either run by the Bengal Chief Minister in the name of his own government or not allowed to be launched. According to that source, the entire BJP, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had promised that as soon as it came to power, Tk 16,000 would be paid into the Prime Minister’s Kisan Samman Nidhi project on the account of Bengal farmers. The BJP also mentioned it in its manifesto. And as soon as he came to power, the Chief Minister of Bengal came down to defeat the BJP with the help of BJP. Mamata Banerjee sent a letter to the Prime Minister on Thursday to give that money to the farmers of Bengal.

Not only that, Mamata also told a press conference in Navanne, ‘Before the vote, the Prime Minister had promised to give 16,000 rupees to the farmers. That money should be given. ‘ Referring to the letter sent to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on December 31, the Chief Minister said that no proper reply has been received from the Agriculture Ministry yet.

In response to the central government’s complaint against the state for not sending the names of farmers, Mamata replied in the letter, ‘21.89 lakh farmers have registered for this project. 14.91 lakh of them have been uploaded in the data portal. He also wrote in the letter that the promise made by the Prime Minister to pay Rs 16,000 to the farmers has not been fulfilled yet.

Incidentally, Mamata wrote a letter to Narendra Modi about vaccines and drugs as soon as she was sworn in on Wednesday. The letter demanded that everyone be vaccinated for free. He also wrote about increasing the supply of ticks. In the letter, the Chief Minister of Bengal mentioned, ‘We sent a letter on February 24 asking to buy a vaccine. I also wanted to start vaccination for all the people of the state for free. However, there was no response from the Center. The shortage of hospital beds, oxygen, medicine, vaccines has reached alarming proportions, so you have to write a letter again. ‘ Not only that, Mamata Banerjee has also petitioned the Prime Minister to increase the supply of medicines like Remedicivir and Tosilijumar. Less than 24 hours after that letter, this time the Prime Minister sent a letter to the Chief Minister regarding the Kisan Samman Nidhi project.