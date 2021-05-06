Central Team in West Bengal: Modi govt to take oath of office in Mamata, delegation of Amit Shah’s ministry in the state!

Kolkata: This time, the Center-State clash erupted over the post-poll violence in Bengal. The conflict escalated several times after Mamata Banerjee was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bengal for the third time. The Union Home Ministry has formed a four-member team to investigate the situation in the state. On Thursday, the members of that group moved straight to Kolkata. From there directly to their destination Nabanna. Additional Secretary level officers will lead the team. After the fruits come out, they will also visit the areas from where the news of the riots is coming.

Incidentally, since the announcement of the results of the assembly elections in Bengal, unrest has spread to different parts of Bengal. The parties allege that the workers of almost all the political parties have been killed. Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has already expressed concern over the political violence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wants to know the situation by calling him. On Wednesday, after Mamata Banerjee was sworn in, the Union Home Ministry sent a stern letter asking for information about the situation in the state. In the letter, Amit Shah’s ministry also wanted to know what steps the state government is taking to stop the violence. But less than a few hours after that letter, the central government sent the party directly to the state. And that is why the conflict between the state and the center has taken a new turn.

However, since taking office, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly called for maintaining law and order in the state. He also warned of severe punishment irrespective of the party if unrest spreads. Not only that, he alleged that there was more unrest in the BJP’s winning seats in the post-poll violence. In the words of the Chief Minister, ‘The BJP cannot accept its own defeat. So doing all this. It is a political drama. Our workers have been killed, the BJP is lying. Fake news is spreading. Bengal has persecuted women. During the election, everyone came to Bengal and spread corona.

Immediately after this, the delegation of the center is of special significance. Highlighting the situation in West Bengal, many BJP leaders have also demanded the imposition of presidential rule in the state. In that context, there are fears that the central party may escalate the conflict with the states that have come to the state.