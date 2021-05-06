Centre seeks report from West Bengal on post-poll violence

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday shot off another letter to the West Bengal government, saying no steps had been taken yet to abate the post-poll violence in the State.

It asked the State government to take steps to stop the violence and send a report immediately. It added that if the report was not received the “matter will be viewed seriously”.

The Ministry had on May 3 written a similar letter to the State government and sought a report. It reminded the State on Wednesday that it was yet to receive the report.

After the Assembly election results were declared on May 2, several instances of poll-related violence, which left several dead, were reported in the State.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has claimed that six of its members were killed in various incidents. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Congress party have also alleged attacks on their cadres.

The ruling Trinamool Congress has also claimed that some of its party workers had been killed.