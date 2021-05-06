CM announces one-time bonus for state government employees’ festival, how much will it cost? – News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee has sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state for the third time. Within a day of taking the oath, Mamata gave good news to the state government employees. The festival has announced the Ad Hoc Bonus for government employees. Besides, one-time allowance for pensioners was also announced on Thursday.

According to the government, ad hoc bonus will be given from a minimum of Tk 4,000 to a maximum of Tk 12,000. Which government employees will have to repay within the next 10 months. Only those employees whose monthly income is up to Rs 36,000 will get this facility. Besides, the state government has announced a one-time allowance of Tk 2,500 for pensioners.

Mamata Banerjee was sworn in as the Chief Minister yesterday. One activity after another after taking oath as the Chief Minister. The first was the Covid meeting, and from there the press conference announced several new restrictions. After all this, Mamata Bandopadhyay went straight to the hospital. On the day he was sworn in as the Chief Minister, he first visited Shambhunath Pandit Hospital and later the Police Hospital. He was accompanied by Firhad Hakim and Calcutta Police Commissioner Somen Mitra.

On the other hand, Mamata was adamant from the outset that four people were killed in the Sitalkuchi Firing in Shitalkuchi, Kochbihar. He said that as soon as he comes to power, he will investigate Shitalkuchi. Said, ‘No matter how big the head is, I’ll leave at last.’ And as soon as he came to power with huge seats in the state, he formed a seat in the investigation of the Shitalkuchi incident. The CID had started an investigation into the incident. This time the seat was also formed.