Daily infection rate payroll 18,000, more than 100 corona deaths in the state – News18 English

Daily infection rate payroll 18,000, more than 100 corona deaths in the state
The highest number of victims is in North 24 Parganas. Then the place is Kolkata. The number of victims in both places is about four thousand.
Corona infection is increasing by leaps and bounds every day. The state averaged a record number of victims in one day.
In 24 hours, the number of corona attacks exceeded 18,000. In the last 24 hours, 18,102 people have been infected with corona. The death toll is 103.
3,972 people were infected in one day in North 24 Parganas, the number of dead was 26. In one day, 3,963 people were infected in Kolkata. In 24 hours, 25 people died in Kolkata.
It is to be noted that the Chief Minister took several steps in the Corona encounter by taking oath for the third time on Thursday. Local trains are closed in the state from today.
From Thursday, all local trains in the state will be closed and 50 per cent passengers will be on metro and government transport.
The administration has also made the Covid test mandatory for long-distance bus and train flights. If the report is positive, it will be sent to the person in isolation.
There will be 50 percent attendance in government and private offices. The market will be open from 8-10 am and 5-7 pm.