May 6, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Daily infection rate payroll 18,000, more than 100 corona deaths in the state – News18 English

2 min read
2 hours ago admin


The highest number of victims is in North 24 Parganas. Then the place is Kolkata. The number of victims in both places is about four thousand.

Bangla Editor | News18 Bangla | May 6, 2021, 9:24 AM IST






Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

3 min read

6-This stopped, why the BJP’s victory in Banga remained elusive? – News18 Beganli

30 mins ago admin
2 min read

Not only local trains, many special trains are being canceled from Friday, find out the list …

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

From today, the number of metros in Kolkata is decreasing, in the change of schedule, there is a new time table …– News18 Bengali

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Missed Stories

3 min read

6-This stopped, why the BJP’s victory in Banga remained elusive? – News18 Beganli

30 mins ago admin
2 min read

Daily infection rate payroll 18,000, more than 100 corona deaths in the state – News18 English

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Not only local trains, many special trains are being canceled from Friday, find out the list …

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

From today, the number of metros in Kolkata is decreasing, in the change of schedule, there is a new time table …– News18 Bengali

3 hours ago admin