From today, the number of metros in Kolkata is decreasing, in the change of schedule, there is a new time table …– News18 Bengali

* However, some changes have not yet been made in the case of East West Metro. According to railway sources, the number of metros running from Khabar Sector Five to Phulbagan does not exceed 1000 passengers in a whole day. As a result, the passengers travel in the metro while maintaining physical distance at all times. So there is no need to reduce the metro here. However, Kovid has been asked to comply with the protocol. File image.