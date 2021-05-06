From today, the number of metros in Kolkata is decreasing, in the change of schedule, there is a new time table …– News18 Bengali

From today, the number of metros in Kolkata is decreasing, in the change of schedule, there is a new time table …– News18 Bengali2 min read
* Today, May 8, instead of 236 from Thursday, 218 metros will run from Monday to Friday. File image.
* Next Saturday 217 instead of 217 and next Sunday instead of 100 96 metro will run. For now, 149 metros will run daily from Kabi Subhash station to Dakshineswar. Find out, what is the schedule of the first and last metro of the day from today? File image.
* According to the metro authorities, passengers will get the metro from Dakshineswar to Kabi Subhash from 7.30 am on Monday to Friday. The service from Dumdum to Dakshineswar, Kabi Subhash to Dakshineswar and from Dumdum to Kabi Subhash Metro will start from 8:30 am. File image.
* Instead of 8:57 pm, the metro from Dakshineswar to Kabi Subhash will leave at 6:48 pm. The last metro from Dumdum to Poet Subhash is at 9 pm. The last metro will leave for Dakshineswar from Kabi Subhash station at 9 pm. File image.
* Metro service will start and end at the same time on Saturday. As per the previous decision, the metro service will start at 9 am on Sunday morning. And according to the new schedule, the last metro on Sunday will leave from Monday to Saturday. File image.
* The number of trains in Corona was reduced to significantly reduce the number of passengers. On the other hand, the state administration has said that the number of metros will be reduced by 50 percent. On the other hand, several special trains have been canceled from tomorrow. File image.
* Howrah-Ranchi, Howrah-Dhanbad, Howrah-Azimganj, Howrah-Rampurhat, Kolkata-Lalgola, Sealdah-Rampurhat, Asansol-Haldia special trains up and down have been canceled. File image.
* However, some changes have not yet been made in the case of East West Metro. According to railway sources, the number of metros running from Khabar Sector Five to Phulbagan does not exceed 1000 passengers in a whole day. As a result, the passengers travel in the metro while maintaining physical distance at all times. So there is no need to reduce the metro here. However, Kovid has been asked to comply with the protocol. File image.