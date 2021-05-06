Less Metro from tomorrow, new timetable released again …– News18 Bengali

Less Metro from tomorrow, new timetable released again …– News18 Bengali2 min read
From tomorrow, only 192 racks will be used instead of 216. There will be 192 racks instead of 218 on Saturday and only 72 racks instead of 100 on Sunday.
The number of metros is further reduced following the proposal of the state government. Initially, it was said that instead of 237 from Thursday, 218 metros will run from Monday to Friday. But again it was reduced.
From tomorrow, instead of 218, only 192 racks will run. There will be 192 racks instead of 218 on Saturday and only 72 racks instead of 100 on Sunday. Find out the schedule of the first and last metro of the day from tomorrow …
According to the metro authorities, passengers will get the first metro from Monday to Saturday at 8 am. The service of Dumdum Metro from Poet Subhash will start from 8 am. Dakshineswar service will start from poet Subhash at 9.42 am.
Instead of 8:56 pm, the metro will leave Dakshineswar for poet Subhash at 8 pm. The last metro from Dumdum to Poet Subhash is at 8 pm. The last metro will leave for Dakshineswar from Kabi Subhash station at 8 pm.
Metro service will start and end at the same time on Saturday. However, the morning metro movement will start at 10 am on Sunday. And according to the new schedule, the last metro on Sunday will leave from Monday to Saturday.
The number of trains in Corona was significantly reduced to reduce the number of passengers. On the other hand, the state administration has said that the number of metros will be reduced by 50 percent. On the other hand, several special trains canceled from tomorrow.
However, some changes have not been made in the case of East West Metro. According to railway sources, the number of metros running from Khabar Sector Five to Phulbagan does not exceed 1,000 passengers in a whole day. As a result, the passengers travel in the metro while maintaining physical distance at all times. So there is no need to reduce the metro here. However, Kovid has been asked to comply with the protocol.