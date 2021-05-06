Less Metro from tomorrow, new timetable released again …– News18 Bengali

* However, some changes have not been made in the case of East West Metro. According to railway sources, the number of metros running from Khabar Sector Five to Phulbagan does not exceed 1,000 passengers in a whole day. As a result, the passengers travel in the metro while maintaining physical distance at all times. So there is no need to reduce the metro here. However, Kovid has been asked to comply with the protocol. File image.