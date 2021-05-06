Mamata is keeping her ‘promise’, swearing and sitting in Shitalkuchi! Call ‘that’ officer

Shitalkuchi: Promised. Mamata Banerjee has started talking. Mamata was adamant from the outset that four people were killed in the Sitalkuchi Firing in Kochbihar. He said that as soon as he comes to power, he will investigate Shitalkuchi. Said, ‘No matter how big the head is, I’ll leave at last.’ And as soon as he came to power with huge seats in the state, he formed a seat in the investigation of the Shitalkuchi incident. The CID had started an investigation into the incident. This time the seat was also formed.

As soon as the election process started in the state, the Election Commission made major changes in the police and administration. And after taking oath as the Chief Minister on Wednesday, Mamata Banerjee has brought back those old men in charge. Birendra has returned to the post of DG of state police. Javed Shamim has returned to the post of ADG Law and Order. Significantly, Kochbihar Police Super Debashis Dhar has also been removed from his post and suspended. It is estimated that this punishment is due to the Shitalkuchi incident.

According to CID sources, the Shitalkuchi incident is being investigated by forming a seat under the leadership of DIG CID Kalyan Mukherjee. And today the investigating officer of Shitalkuchikand has been summoned to Bhabani Bhaban. The ICK of Mathabhanga police station has also been summoned. Incidentally, Kannan was the police superintendent of Kochbihar before the assembly elections. But during the election process, the Election Commission removed Debashis Dhar on the basis of allegations made by the opposition, especially the BJP. However, as soon as Debashis came to power, the Trinamool complained that he was working for the BJP. Shitalkuchi incident happened during his time. Mamata also expressed her anger against the police super.

In the fourth phase of the Bengal polls, the polls were held on April 10 in Shitalkuchi, Kochbihar. There was a huge commotion in the morning at booth number 126 of Jorpati. Four villagers, Samiul Miah, Monirul Miah, Hamidul Miah and Nur Islam Miah, were killed in the firing. In the aftermath of the incident, the then Superintendent of Police Debashis Dhar said in the report that about 300 villagers surrounded the central forces. The soldiers pulled out their weapons. Shooting in the air did not help. After that the central forces fired. The Trinamool also called that report fake. And as soon as he came to power, the Chief Minister of Bengal stepped down with that shitalkuchi.