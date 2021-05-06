Mamata spoke, the Chief Minister announced a government job for the families of the victims of the cold! In Sitalkuchi Firing incident CM Mamata Banerjee announced govt job for the affected families– News18 Beganli

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced to give government jobs to the families of the deceased in the fourth phase of elections in Shitalkuchi. Mamata said this at a press conference in Navanne on Thursday. At the same time, she also promised to identify the culprits and punish them immediately. The Chief Minister stressed once again that the guilty will not be given any concession.

Mamata was adamant from the outset over the deaths of four people in the Sitalkuchi Firing in Shitalkuchi, Kochbihar. He informed that he will investigate Shitalkuchi as soon as he comes to power. Said, ‘No matter how big the head is, I’ll leave at last.’ And as soon as he came to power with a huge number of seats in the state, he formed a seat in the investigation of the Shitalkuchi incident. The CID had started an investigation into the incident. This time the seat was also formed.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee has sworn in as the Chief Minister for the third time and made several reshuffles at the state administrative level. Police officers have been replaced. The police superintendent of Kochbihar has also been beaten. According to administration sources, the police superintendent was suspended due to the incident of firing by central jawans in Shitalkuchi during the polls. During the fourth round of voting, 4 people were killed by the central forces in Shitalkuchi. As soon as Mamata Banerjee came to power, the government removed Kochbihar Superintendent of Police Debashis Dharke. He was suspended Wednesday night. Nabanna will also investigate the incident.

On April 10, 4 villagers were shot dead by the central forces in the fourth round of voting at booth number 127 in Jorpatki, Shitalkuchi. Kochbihar police superintendent Debashis Dhar said the force was surrounded by about 300 people. They could not be restrained even by firing in the air. As a result, the soldiers were forced to open fire. However, the Trinamool leader did not want to accept the demand of the SP. He ran to Shitalkuchi. He assured that if he returns to power, the shooting will be investigated. According to administrative sources, the circumstances under which the central forces fired will be investigated. Debashis came to the place and cried. Debashis Dhar was brought by the Election Commission after removing him during the voting.

The Chief Minister made several announcements from the press conference. The Chief Minister also announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the victims of post-poll violence. He also said that the number of beds in every government hospital would be increased by 40 percent