May 6, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

MHA asks W.B. Governor for report on law and order in State

3 hours ago admin


The Ministry has formed a four-member, headed by an Additional Secretary ranked officer, to investigate the post-poll violence

The Union Home Ministry has asked West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar to give a report on the law and order situation in the State, particularly the violence that took place following the election results last weekend, officials said on May 6.

Also read: Centre seeks report from West Bengal on post-poll violence

The Home Ministry had earlier asked the State government to submit a report but has not yet received it, the officials said. The Governor has been asked to assess the situation and submit his report to the Ministry at the earliest.

The Ministry has formed a four-member team, headed by an Additional Secretary ranked officer, to investigate the post-poll violence.

Also read: Violence in Bengal is unacceptable, says Congress

The BJP claims six of its workers were killed by TMC supporters, a charge denied by the Mamata Banerjee-led government.



