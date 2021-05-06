Neighbor’s ‘return gift’ to India! বাংলাদেশ পাঠাল ১০০০ রেমডসিভির ইঞ্জেকশন … Bangladesh Provides Over 10,000 Remdesivir Vials To India

# Friendly Bangladesh. India has always extended a helping hand in times of danger. Coronavirus (India did not delay in sending aid even after the first wave hit. The government stood by the neighboring country. This time Bangladesh actually repaid it. The second wave of Coronavirus has caused a shortage of oxygen and emergency medicine across the country Talmatal Hal Health Services.

Among them, Bangladesh stood by India this time. In the Covid situation, 10,000 injections of RMDCV were handed over to the Government of India. It was handed over through the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh in Calcutta. The injection was handed over at the Indo-Bangladesh Petrapol border today.

It is known that these 10 thousand injections have been made in Bangladesh. Name of the manufacturer – Beximco. The Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina directed to hand over the injection to India in Corona Atimari. He had earlier said that the country has a blood debt relationship with India. A few days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bangladesh. The injection is expected to benefit coronary heart disease patients in India.

This is the first medical assistance from Bangladesh to India. Now the situation in India is quite worrying. The daily corona infection rate has already exceeded four lakh. The death toll is also rising. This injection assistance is undoubtedly important in this situation.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sent a congratulatory message to Mamata Banerjee shortly after she was sworn in as West Bengal Chief Minister for the third time. Assistant Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Sarwar Sarkar Jibon said that the Prime Minister of Bangladesh greeted Mamata Banerjee.