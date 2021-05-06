Not only local trains, many special trains are being canceled from Friday, find out the list …

#Kolkata: Not just local trains. This time many long distance trains are being canceled. These special trains were brought down at one point when the first wave of the Corona in 2020 brought the railroad to a complete standstill. At least 17 trains have been canceled in West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand. According to railway sources, these trains have been canceled from May 8 until further notice. According to a senior Eastern Railway official, the trains were operated during the Corona period last year. But never too many passengers were found. At the same time, the number of passengers has dropped even more due to the Coronavirus Second Wave. In such a situation, the railways have decided to cancel these trains.

Let’s take a look at the list of canceled trains

02019 and 2020 Howrah Ranchi Special Express runs from Howrah to Ranchi via Durgapur, Asansol, Dhanbad, Bokaro Steel City. For now, the train leaves except Sunday. It has been canceled since May 6.

Train numbers 03026 and 03026 Howrah-Azimganj Special Express have also been canceled.

Train numbers 03046, 03046 Howrah-Rampurhat Express and 03116000 and 03116 Kolkata-Lalgola Express are also being canceled till further notice.

Special train numbers 03502 and 03501 between Haldia and Asansol have been canceled. This train connects the industrial area of ​​West Bengal with the coastal city of Haldia. The train runs every day except Sunday.

Special train numbers 0316 and 0318 running between Sealdah and Rampurhat have been canceled. All these trains have been canceled since May 8, 2021. Like other trains, it will run till May 8 today.

Trains in Bihar that have been canceled

The Eastern Railway said several trains from Jamalpur’s Bhagalpur, Kiul, Mokama, Barha, Bakhtiyarpur, Fatuha, Patna city and Danapur to Patna junction have been canceled. These trains will be used for transporting emergency goods for the time being.