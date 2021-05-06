‘Prime Minister, Dilip-Kailas have mixed the honor of Home Minister in the dust!’ The cannon is named Tathagata Rayer

#Kolkata: After the polls, the state BJP started Tu Tu My My My. This time, BJP leader Tathagata Roy expressed anger against the leaders who came to BJP from Trinamool. He is blaming them for the miserable results of the team. This is not the end, the Prime Minister-Home Minister has been disrespected in the sense that the state is taking the four-year-old BJP leader. That list includes Dilip Ghosh, Kailash Vijayavargiya, Shiv Prakash, Arvind Menon. The top leaders have summoned him to Delhi on the same day.

On this day, Tathagata Babu has made many complaints on Twitter at the same time. Sometimes self-criticism, sometimes grievances about grassroots, scattered complaints have come. In a tweet, he wrote, “Kailash, Dilip, Shiv Prakash, Arvind – these four heads have tarnished the image of the Prime Minister and Home Minister. And tarnished the reputation of the world’s largest party. They’re just sitting there trying to survive. They think this storm will go away. “

Kailash-Dilip-Shiv-Arvind (KDSA) foursome have dragged the names of our respected Prime Minister and Home Minister through mud and have sullied the name of the biggest political party in the world. Sitting atop Agarwal Bhavan of Hastings (W Bengal BJP’s election headquarters) – Tathagata Roy (tathagata2) May 6, 2021

According to the data, at least 47 people have left the grassroots and joined the BJP before the polls. Excluding Mukul Roy, only two have won, they are Shuvendu Adhikari and Malay Ghatak. Tathagata’s anger is on the side of the defeated Trinamool-abandoned new BJP. Tathagata’s picky remarks about these grassroots renunciants, “What would be expected of a bunch of low-minded short-sighted people who have no political understanding, passing the eighth grade?”

Tathagata Babu further thinks that the concerned leaders of the state could not show the right direction to the central leaders. Tathagata Babu estimates that as a result of this incident, two groups will leave the party. One group is suddenly coming from the grassroots, the other is the old BJP cadres, unless they can find a new path.

When asked about this, another BJP leader Jayaprakash Narayan said that it was Tathagata Babu’s personal opinion. He is a veteran leader. I can’t comment. The BJP is an organized party. Anyone who comes there with ideological confidence is always welcome. It is not the culture of the BJP to openly express one’s views in this way for the sake of someone.

Actress Payal Sarkar, who recently joined the BJP a few days ago, called Tanushree the city’s actress. That is why there is a heated debate within the party. Tanushree also said that he would inform the central leadership about the matter. After all this, the former governor of Meghalaya, veteran BJP leader Tathagata has been called to Delhi today.